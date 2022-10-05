'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

By Maddie Wilson

James O'Brien has reacted to Liz Truss' crunch Conservative Party Conference speech, featuring Theo Usherwood and Lewis Goodall.

Liz Truss’ Conservative Party Conference speech came as Tory infighting broke out following her mini-budget, which sent the markets into turmoil.

Theo Usherwood and James O’Brien agreed that the PM did not deliver the policy announcements that a Prime minister usually would.

Instead, Liz Truss vowed to defeat the "enemies of enterprise" and lead Britain "through the tempest".

Theo told James: “The PM is trying to redraw her leadership, the Conservative Party that she wants to lead versus the enemies of enterprise, the anti-growth coalition, into that pot.”

Lewis Goodall later said: “There are plenty of economists who would say that short term sugar rush tax cuts is not really the answer, it wont boost productivity it wont boost growth, it wont boost investment, we’ve tried that before and it’s failed.

“So, Liz Truss is just trying to say that anyone that disagrees with that that’s the anti growth coalition.”

As some of the party have already decided that the Prime Minister's time is up, James asked Lewis what seemed to be the mood at the speech.

Lewis responded: “Look I think in terms of what you said about the speech I think team Truss will think this is the best thing of the conference, it wasn't a disastrous speech it was a speech that made an argument.”

He later added: “I mean normally in conferences all the politics happens behind the scenes, right, there’s a united front more or less on the conference stage and interviews and so one and then actually all gossip goes on in the meetings.

“This one hasn't been like that at all, you’ve had absolute open decent.

“You’ve had cabinet ministers going rogue criticising each other criticising government policy.”