James O'Brien's Anger After Theresa May Mentioned Knife Crime In Her Brexit Speech

21 March 2019, 11:43 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 12:39

James O'Brien was left shocked when Theresa May said the country wanted the to get past Brexit in order to concentrate on solving knife crime - because she is partly to blame for its rise.

In her controversial speech last night, the Prime Minister said: "You, the public, have had enough. You're tired of the in-fighting, you're tired of the political games and the arcane procedural rows.

"Tired of MPs talking about nothing else but Brexit, when you have real concerns about our children's schools, our National Health Service, knife crime.

"You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side."

James O'Brien was left speechless by Theresa May's speech
James O'Brien was left speechless by Theresa May's speech. Picture: PA / LBC

That left James simply saying: "Wow. Genuinely, I'm spluttering here.

"Schools, NHS, knife crime. After nine years of austerity policies, that's why they are concerns for you and me.

"The NHS patient satisfaction survey was at the highest it has been in its history in 2010 when David Cameron got into Downing Street and Theresa May became Home Secretary.

"Knife crime- everybody now acknowledges, even her I think under pressure, has gone up at least in part because police numbers have gone down.

"And the cuts to schools similarly date back to the Conservatives taking office.

"So a Conservative Prime Minister who has negotiated a deal with the European Union that they've managed to persuade 27 governments to support and she can't persuade her own government to support, is now claiming that everybody should back that deal because of the problems being faced in schools, hospitals and on our streets."

