Ash Sarkar opens up on LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

16 March 2021, 17:10

By Fiona Jones

Ash Sarkar opens up to James O'Brien after columnist Julie Burchill today apologised to her for social media posts which contained "racist and misogynist" comments.

Columnist Julie Burchill has apologised to activist and journalist Ash Sarkar, and agreed to pay her “substantial damages”, after a series of social media posts in which she accused Sarkar of being "an Islamist" and "worshipping a paedophile."

After the libel and harassment case was settled on Tuesday morning, Ms Burchill said in a statement and on both Facebook and Twitter that her posts had “included racist and misogynist comments” and “played into Islamophobic tropes”.

She wrote: “Although it was not my intention, I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress."

Ms Burchill added: “I do not believe, have never believed and never intended to make any allegation that Ms Sarkar is a promoter, supporter and/or sympathiser of Islamists or fundamentalist terrorism or to suggest that Ms Sarkar condones paedophilia in any way.”

Ms Sarkar told James O'Brien the effect these social media posts had on her and the abuse she later received.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.

