James O'Brien hears of bombshell Liz Truss letter warning UK isn't ready for Brexit

9 July 2020, 12:13

By Adrian Sherling

A journalist has told James O'Brien of the letter from Liz Truss to Michael Gove warning that the UK is not going to be ready for Brexit by the end of the year.

The Brexit transition period ends at the end of 2020 and Boris Johnson has insisted he will not extend it, despite the coronavirus crisis putting an additional strain on resources.

Adam Payne from Business Insider has seen a letter from Ms Truss, the International Trade Secretary, to Mr Gove warning that there are a number of aspects that look unlikely to be ready.

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said: "Liz Truss sent a letter yesterday to Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove and other colleagues explaining several concerns she has about the UK's borders not actually being ready for next year.

"Of course, next year, the transition period ends, we will leave the single market and the customs union and there will be checks and controls on goods to and from the EU which don't take place at the moment.

"The most striking things in this letter which really stand out are: firstly, Truss said she's concerned that UK ports might not be ready in time to carry out these checks and if that is the case, there is a risk of goods being smuggled into certain ports.

"Secondly, she's concerned that the system the government is creating to apply two different tariffs in Northern Ireland won't be ready either.

"And thirdly, she said there's a risk that the government's plan to phase in checks over six months and give the EU preferential treatment temporarily could actually face a legal challenge at the World Trade Organisation.

"The concerns that Truss has written about this week are things that business groups and hauliers have been saying for a number of weeks now."

James O'Brien heard about Liz Truss's bombshell letter to Michael Gove
James O'Brien heard about Liz Truss's bombshell letter to Michael Gove. Picture: PA / LBC

Adam says the concerns have been downplayed in recent weeks, but this may force the government to respond.

He added: "It's quite unusual for a letter between senior ministers of this nature to come out. Business groups are obviously very concerned and up in arms about it and I don't think the government can just ignore this and pretend it hasn't happened.

Hear the full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz attacks anti-racist "posturing" amid Leicester slavery investigations

Maajid Nawaz attacks "anti-racist posturing" amid Leicester slavery investigation

3 days ago

Hong Kong has been "manipulated by totalitarianism" says UK's first asylum grantee

Hong Kong has been "manipulated by totalitarianism" says first asylee in the UK

5 days ago

Mel Stride told Shelagh that the Treasury and Chancellor need a bit more "political will" to help self-employed

"Treasury needs to support self-employed", says Select Committee Chair

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien heard this lovely phrase about Rishi Sunak's statement

Rishi Sunak's help for businesses is like a 'Tic Tac in a wheelie bin'

BBC to scrap free TV licence for most over-75s in August

A business owner was not happy about Rishi Sunak's announcement

Business owner angry at payout to companies who furloughed workers

Batwoman: Javicia Leslie cast as first black actor to play the character on TV