James O'Brien Asks Boris Fan 15 TIMES To Say Just One Good Thing He's Done

20 June 2019, 12:50

James O'Brien was forced to ask this Boris Johnson supporter the same question FIFTEEN times when he couldn't give one example of a political achievement.

Tony called James to explain why he believed Boris Johnson would be an excellent choice as the next Prime Minister.

But when James asked him to name one achievement of the former Mayor and Foreign Secretary, Tony struggled to answer.

He mentioned the Olympics, but James pointed out Sebastian Coe did most of the heavy lifting - and even if Boris did it all, that would make him a good event planner rather than a good politician.

Tony then said "Brexit", but after that, he was struggling for an answer.

James O'Brien's caller had a tough time answering one question about Boris Johnson
James O'Brien's caller had a tough time answering one question about Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC / PA

By the 15th time of asking, James focused the question: "What is the crowning achievement of his political career. Let's forget Mayor and focus on Foreign Secretary, what was his best achievement?"

Tony responded: "Well no comment on that, but I think the best is yet to come."

James summed up his answer: "There we go, so nothing. Fingers crossed everybody."

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

