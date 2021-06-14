James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

14 June 2021, 13:06

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien recalls the moment in March 2020 which now 'sends shivers down your spine' when the PM said the UK can 'turn the tide' of coronavirus in just 12 weeks.

On the 19th March 2020 the Prime Minister told a daily press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic that he was "absolutely confident we can send coronavirus packing in this country, but only if we all take the steps outlined."

It comes as Downing Street holds a press conference to update the nation on whether the so-called 'freedom day' relaxations for June 21st will go ahead.

James began by saying: "Do you know that it was on the 19th of March 2020 that Boris Johnson said the UK can turn the tide of coronavirus in 12 weeks? That almost sends a shiver down your spine, doesn't it? 12 weeks, you can turn the tide, and now we're seeing the third tide sweeping over our islands.

"The one thing on which we can all agree is that we did well in procuring vaccines, which does have some roots in Government decisions, and in rolling them out - which doesn't - that's a triumph for the NHS."

On the current rates of the Delta variant, which may interfere with the proposed date of June 21st for an end to restrictions, James said:

"It's just boring now actually. It's actually boring, saying oh well he's muffed that up as well. Maybe that's the plan? Maybe they're boring us into submission, maybe they're going to bore all criticism out of existence. They've got absolutely everything wrong, except the vaccines, and now they've squandered the social and economic benefits of the vaccine.

"The whole point of our vaccination success, when you remove the obvious health impacts, was supposed to be the early release from restrictions.

"For the majority of the population, the health impact of the vaccines is not the be-all and end-all of the [vaccination] programme, is it? Especially if you're younger, you're less likely ... you know all that. The international comparisons are built almost entirely on bringing a swifter end to the regulations than we otherwise would've done so."

"There are various ways you can empty the bath of infection," James said.

He continued: "When do you think we put foreign travellers arriving from high risk countries into quarantine?

"Do you want to have a guess at the date? It was the 15th of February 2021. So if you want to empty the bath of infections, you don't turn the taps off a year after they started running."

Downing Street has confirmed the press conference will take place at 6pm on Monday evening.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait
Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
James was speaking to the NHS district nurse

Nurse lays bare the shocking levels of abuse she has received while trying to work
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Caller demands people offended by 'empire' in honours 'find somewhere else to live'

Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'

1 day ago

Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'

Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'

1 day ago

The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The last of restrictions were intended to be lifted on 21 June.

Analysis: Delay in easing of restrictions 'inevitable'

Protesters outside Downing Street on Monday afternoon

Huge crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathers at Downing Street over ‘Freedom Day’ delay
Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing.

MPs lead furious backlash over proposed four-week delay to June 21 lockdown easing
Arlene Foster has formally resigned as Northern Ireland's first minister

Arlene Foster steps down as Northern Ireland First Minister

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron exchanged WhatsApp messages over Greensill Capital, prompting the new review into standards.

Ban ministers from lobbying for up to five years after leaving office, watchdog demands
The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer
Stephen Watson became Chief constable of Greater Manchester Police in May.

Public 'fed up' of 'woke' policing, chief constable says

Sir Keir Starmer strongly condemned the G7 BBQ that saw leaders gathering in a group of around 40.

'It's not on': Starmer condemns G7 BBQ after leaders gather in group of 'around 40'
Keir Starmer on LBC

Sir Keir Starmer: June 21 target 'will be missed' because of 'pathetic' border policies
The G7 beach BBQ has drawn criticism for hypocrisy after over 30 people were seen gathering

'One rule for them and another for us.' PM accused of hypocrisy over bumper G7 BBQ