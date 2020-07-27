"Boris Johnson is doing something brilliant": James O'Brien praises PM's obesity plan

27 July 2020, 12:01

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien is one of Boris Johnson's biggest critics, but gave the Prime Minister a huge amount of praise for his plan to tackle obesity.

The Prime Minister has revealed he's lost a stone after recovering from coronavirus and is urging people to take action to improve their health by losing weight.

The Government's obesity strategy includes an end to confectionary displays at checkouts in shops and a ban on TV adverts for junk food before 9pm.

After speaking to Jamie Oliver, James was effusive with his praise for the policy.

He said: "This is very very much a step in the right direction.

"This is Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, doing something I think is absolutely brilliant. It's brilliant.

James O&squot;Brien hailed Boris Johnson&squot;s obesity plan as "brilliant"
James O'Brien hailed Boris Johnson's obesity plan as "brilliant". Picture: LBC / PA

"I know that if you've got your own scarf tied so tightly around your neck that the flow of oxygen to your brain was cut off months ago, you can't quite imagine how a human being can say 'that politician is largely awful, but has just done something brilliant'.

"So Boris Johnson has done something brilliant. I don't think I can make that any clearer. Start the countdown now to 'oh, even if he found the cure for cancer, you'd still give him a kicking'.

"No, Boris Johnson has done something b-r-i-l-l-i-a-n-t. Maybe I just need someone to translate it into gammon."

Watch his monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"The way to fight racism is not to become a racist": Maajid Nawaz slates anti-semitic tweets

"The way to fight racism is not to become a racist": Maajid Nawaz slates anti-semitic tweets

1 day ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

9 days ago

Government must give people incentive to quarantine from Spain, suggests lawyer

Government must give people incentive to quarantine on arrival from Spain, suggests lawyer

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Furious caller brands quarantining after visiting Spain as "nonsense"

Furious caller brands quarantining after visiting Spain as "nonsense"
"Very obese" caller tells LBC the Government's anti-obesity drive is "too simplistic"

"Very obese" caller dismisses Government's anti-obesity drive as "too simplistic"

Johnny Depp libel trial: 'A wealth of evidence' supports Amber Heard's claims, lawyers say

Coronavirus: Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19