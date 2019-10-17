"Boris Johnson's Deal Makes A Second Referendum More Likely"

17 October 2019, 13:50

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal makes a second referendum more likely, according to LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood.

The Prime Minister says he has agreed a 'great new Brext deal' with the EU and has appealed to parliament to back it. He claims it takes back control for Britain.

It must now be ratified by the 27 EU member states at the summit in Brussels and then voted on by MPs in the Commons on Saturday. But the DUP has confirmed to LBC they still won't back it, making it difficult to get the deal through parliament.

Speaking to James O'Brien, Theo believes the lack of support by the DUP is a big boost for campaigners of a second referendum.

He said: "No deal would appear to be dead.

"The reason I say this is that the strategy Boris Johnson is using by putting aside the DUP and agreeing to this deal without his support, he will be in a position on Saturday to put his deal to parliament.

Theo Usherwood believes a second referendum is more likely
Theo Usherwood believes a second referendum is more likely. Picture: PA / LBC

"If the DUP do not vote for it, we would assume the government does not have the support for his deal and we could also assume that the government would lose a vote on an amendment for a second referendum.

"But crucially, there would be a second referendum on Boris Johnson's deal versus Remain, not on Theresa May's deal versus Remain."

When James asked if he thinks this makes a People's Vote more likely, Theo responded: "Yes. He's leaving the DUP behind, so you will also see a chunk of the ERG. He won't be able to win them over."

A second referendum is expected to be included in an amendment in the parliamentary votes in Saturday's historic session.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Infuriated By "Xenophobic" Scottish Independence Caller

Maajid Nawaz Infuriated By "Xenophobic" Scottish Independence Caller

3 days ago

Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour

Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour

4 days ago

Manchester Mayor: Westminster Doesn't Work Anymore, We Need Regional Power

Greater Manchester Mayor: If Westminster Continues To Ignore The North, There'll Be A Political Crisis

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal

Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal
The Nigel Farage Show 17 October 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

James O'Brien spoke to Fintan O'Toole about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Irish Journalist Fintan O'Toole's Brilliant Analysis Of Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal

What's new about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?