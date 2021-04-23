James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga

23 April 2021, 10:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings was blamed for leaking the Prime Minister's text messages, James O'Brien perfectly summed up the story.

Sources at No 10 have pointed the finger at Cummings for leaking messages from Boris Johnson, claiming Mr Cummings is "bitter" following his exit from Downing Street last year.

An internal inquiry has been launched into how messages between the Prime Minister and billionaire Sir James Dyson were leaked to journalists.

Now the new story about Cummings led to James questioning the timing of the Downing Street source coming out and blaming the former adviser.

James said that there were newspapers "queuing up to do Boris Johnson's bidding, and try to put Dominic Cummings in the firing line rather than Boris Johnson and his absolutely appalling dealings with Jimmy Dyson."

But, James said it clearly had not worked, pointing out that the focus was being shifted from the actual content of the leak to who was the source of the leak.

However, James had a revelation, one that maybe had not been considered by those seeking to point the finger of blame at Dominic Cummings.

"If Dominic Cummings did leak this stuff that means Dominic Cummings thinks that this matter, that means Dominic Cummings thinks that it's a big deal, that means Dominic Barnard Castle Cummings thinks that this is deeply embarrassing for the Prime Minister."

The Times, Daily Telegraph and Sun all reported comments from an insider naming Mr Cummings.

"Dominic is engaged in systematic leaking," a source told The Times. "We are disappointed about that.

"We are concerned about messages from private WhatsApp groups which have very limited circulation."

The source suggested the Prime Minister was "saddened" and Mr Cummings was "bitter" after his exit from No 10.

The leak of the texts to Sir James, in which Mr Johnson promised the entrepreneur he would "fix" a tax issue for Dyson staff working to develop ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year, was not the first time the Prime Minister's messages have been made public.

