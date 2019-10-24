"Boris Johnson Is A Massive Liar, But He's My Liar"

This caller agreed with James O'Brien that Boris Johnson is a liar, but insists that he backs him anyway.

David insisted that all political leaders lie as much as Boris Johnson, but James had a stinging response for him.

"So he's a massive liar, but he's my liar?" James asked.

David agreed: "Yes, basically."

James O'Brien's caller tried to defend Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

James then played four clips of Boris Johnson promising he would never do something which he has now done.

Then he asked for similar examples from Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson or Nicola Sturgeon - something that left the caller lost for words.

Watch the amazing clip at the top of the page.