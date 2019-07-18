The Brexit Caller James O'Brien Felt More Sorry For Than Ever Before

This caller to insisted we have to leave the EU to stop being forced to live under their rules. But when James O'Brien asked for one example, all she could say was being able to eat fish and chips out of newspaper again.

James described the 13-minute call with Christine as one of the saddest calls he's ever taken as she simply refused to believe the facts that he was telling her about what would happen if we leave without a deal.

She started by saying we need to leave because Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin has found a way of importing cheaper drinks and has passed the saving on to his customers.

But when James pointed out he managed to do that while being a member of the EU, she refused to see that her argument had fallen apart.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And then when she said we were controlled too much by the European Union, her only example was wrapping newspaper in fish and chips.

Listeners agreed with James was the call was difficult to listen to.

This is a classic James O'Brien Brexit call - watch it in full at the top of the page.