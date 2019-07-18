The Brexit Caller James O'Brien Felt More Sorry For Than Ever Before

18 July 2019, 13:19

This caller to insisted we have to leave the EU to stop being forced to live under their rules. But when James O'Brien asked for one example, all she could say was being able to eat fish and chips out of newspaper again.

James described the 13-minute call with Christine as one of the saddest calls he's ever taken as she simply refused to believe the facts that he was telling her about what would happen if we leave without a deal.

She started by saying we need to leave because Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin has found a way of importing cheaper drinks and has passed the saving on to his customers.

But when James pointed out he managed to do that while being a member of the EU, she refused to see that her argument had fallen apart.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

And then when she said we were controlled too much by the European Union, her only example was wrapping newspaper in fish and chips.

Listeners agreed with James was the call was difficult to listen to.

This is a classic James O'Brien Brexit call - watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism

4 days ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

5 days ago

Shelagh heard this caller say he'd leave the UK after a no-deal Brexit

"If No-Deal Brexit Happens, I'll Leave The UK", Caller Tells LBC

10 hours ago

LBC Latest

Gatt 24 interview

GATT 24 expert tells James O'Brien about need for "good regulation" post-Brexit
Police pass out at Hendon

"No Wonder Collars Aren't Being Felt" This Caller Rages About PC Policing

Game Of Thrones stars secure their own Emmy nods after HBO snub

Circle K apologies over 'condom offer' for secretaries