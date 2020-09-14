James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

14 September 2020, 14:33

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien couldn't understand why Brexiters are rallying behind the Government's internal markets bill, which sees the widely supported 'oven ready deal' scrapped.

As Westminster prepares for the first reading of the Government's proposed internal markets bill, James O'Brien has observed that some Tory MPs seem "to be growing in confidence in telling the Prime Minister they're not prepared to go along with a bill that essentially threatens to break the law."

James found it an "astonishing decision by a Conservative Prime Minister to seek to tear up a treaty with which he won the last election."

He pointed out that those backing the amended bill "would have all denied the possibility of what has now happened happening" when the "oven ready deal" was passed.

The government's Internal Markets Bill is set to divide the Conservative Party on Brexit
The government's Internal Markets Bill is set to divide the Conservative Party on Brexit. Picture: PA

"Now it's come true, and now people are queuing up to say they're happy with it - that's the thing I find enduringly fascinating," he said.

"It's so bizarre that the peace is arguably messier than the war," James argued, "because the peace involves the Prime Minister telling you that the treaty you voted for in December of last year is so unspeakably awful, that they have to break the law to get out of it."

He summed up how the whole furore seemed to be a massive contradiction.

"What did you win the election with? The over ready deal. How's that going for you? It's so awful we've got to break the law to get out of it."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

"But it doesn't matter anymore, we lost, it's over, that ship has sailed," James said.

James O'Brien: Argument on Brexit is 'over, that ship has sailed'
James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

Sadiq Khan told James O'Brien that he wants the furlough scheme extended

Sadiq Khan urges furlough extension to avoid mass unemployment
James O'Brien on why it is so important to dismiss conspiracy theories

James O'Brien on why it is so important to dismiss conspiracy theories
Nick Ferrari asked Ed Davey why almost half Lib Dem members didn't vote

Why did half of members not vote in Lib Dem leadership contest, Nick Ferrari asks Ed Davey
The caller told James that those with little money would go to work no matter what "because they have to"

"I used to think benefit claimers were fraudsters...until it was my turn," caller tells James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

23 hours ago

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

2 days ago

The caller said he'd have seven people round for dinner despite the government's new "rule of six".

Shelagh Fogarty takes down caller who wants a table for seven

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vaughan Gething

Wales Health Minister says country 'seven weeks or fewer away from a nationwide lockdown'
MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today

Brexit live: MPs debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill

Public Health Wales has begun an inquiry into the data breach

Public Health Wales accidentally leaks data of 18,000 coronavirus patients
The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

The crash occurred in Kidbrooke, south east London

One dead and several injured after lorry crashes into house

The boat grounded in Kingswood, near Dover

Migrants land on Kent beach in rubber dinghy after crossing the Channel
File photo: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating

Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating after household member showed coronavirus symptoms
London City Airport said the restructuring could affect 35% of roles

London City Airport cutting up to 239 jobs in 'crucial restructuring plans'
Kit Malthouse took the action based on the new rules

Rule of six: Policing Minister reveals he cancelled nine-year-old twins' birthday
Sir Keir Starmer cladding

Sir Keir Starmer: Lack of action on cladding 'completely unacceptable'