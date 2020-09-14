James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien couldn't understand why Brexiters are rallying behind the Government's internal markets bill, which sees the widely supported 'oven ready deal' scrapped.

As Westminster prepares for the first reading of the Government's proposed internal markets bill, James O'Brien has observed that some Tory MPs seem "to be growing in confidence in telling the Prime Minister they're not prepared to go along with a bill that essentially threatens to break the law."

James found it an "astonishing decision by a Conservative Prime Minister to seek to tear up a treaty with which he won the last election."

He pointed out that those backing the amended bill "would have all denied the possibility of what has now happened happening" when the "oven ready deal" was passed.

The government's Internal Markets Bill is set to divide the Conservative Party on Brexit. Picture: PA

"Now it's come true, and now people are queuing up to say they're happy with it - that's the thing I find enduringly fascinating," he said.

"It's so bizarre that the peace is arguably messier than the war," James argued, "because the peace involves the Prime Minister telling you that the treaty you voted for in December of last year is so unspeakably awful, that they have to break the law to get out of it."

He summed up how the whole furore seemed to be a massive contradiction.

"What did you win the election with? The over ready deal. How's that going for you? It's so awful we've got to break the law to get out of it."