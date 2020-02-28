Brexit: James O'Brien explains why the UK can't have a "Canada-style deal"

28 February 2020, 12:54

James O'Brien explained why it is impossible for the UK to have a "Canada-style deal."

Michael Gove has endorsed claims that up to 50,000 people will be recruited to carry out customs paperwork under the government's preferred trade deal with the EU. This is after his promise in 2017 that a vote for Brexit would mean cutting the costs of EU red tape.

James called it "stupid" that some outlets are describing this preferred arrangement as a "Canada-style deal."

"How many trucks do you think pass between the United Kingdom and the rest of the European Union and vice versa everyday? How many trucks pass between Canada and the European Union everyday?

"So anybody in politics or the media who talks to you about the United Kingdom benefitting from something called a Canada-style trade deal needs to answer that question.

James O'Brien reflected that there are millions of trucks that pass between the UK and EY
James O'Brien reflected that there are millions of trucks that pass between the UK and EY. Picture: PA

"How can we have a trade deal the same as a country who has no trucks passing across its borders in and out? How can we have the same trade deal if we've for millions of trucks doing that?"

James calculated that for these 50,000 new form-fillers, it could cost the government £1.5 billion - this massive fee is all "because of a referendum decision designed to cut red tape.

"Even I'm struggling to find the words to describe the absurdity of the scale of this con."

James reflected, "If a Canada-style deal is something being punted that we can somehow adopt, then you need to address the question of how many trucks pass between Canada and the European Union and compare that to how many trucks pass between the UK and the European Union and then explain how having the same sort of trade deal is any way plausible or feasible."

He pointed out that an Australia-style deal is a euphemism for no deal at all - Australia does not have a trade deal with the EU, they trade through WTO regulations.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid schools caller on islamists

Confused caller from Dundee gets schooled by Maajid over islamists

4 days ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

19 days ago

Covid-19

Coronavirus: Expert answers all the most common questions on Covid-19 virus

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

A British man has reportedly died on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship

British Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger dies from coronavirus
James O'Brien had a powerful response to listeners who said he was politicising coronavirus

James O'Brien's passionate response on why we MUST politicise coronavirus
Former WTO chief explains what will happen if UK walks away from Brexit negotiations

Former WTO chief explains what will happen if UK walks away from Brexit negotiations

Jeremy Kyle comeback: ITV presenter will be 'back soon to have his say'