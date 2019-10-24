Brexit Latest: How Boris Johnson Is Denying Irish Customs Checks... By Re-Naming Them

24 October 2019, 13:08

James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood explain how there WILL be customs checks between Northern Ireland the Great Britain - it's just the government are calling them something different.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson claimed there will not be any customs checks in the Irish Sea, contradicting what Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay had said the day before.

Later, Mr Barclay changed his tune, saying instead there would be targeted checks.

James summed up: "Two members of the same cabinet, when discussing the same withdrawal agreement bill, have arrived at completely contradictory conclusions. Boris Johnson insists no tariffs. The Brexit Secretary explains there will be tariffs.

"And the question of how you can check whether something is destined for the European Union is a question for another day."

James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood explained the government's Irish customs plans
James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood explained the government's Irish customs plans. Picture: LBC / PA

Theo added: "Mr Barclay said there would be targeted checks on those goods. Which is a customs check.

"It’s just they are calling it something different - a targeted check."

Watch the full explanation on the latest in Brexit at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Responds To Scottish Independence Supporters Who Trolled Him

Maajid Nawaz Responds To Scottish Independence Supporters Who Trolled Him

3 days ago

ERG Leader Tells LBC PM's Deal Is So "Wonderful" He "Did Cartwheels"

ERG Leader Tells LBC PM's Deal Is So "Wonderful" He "Did Cartwheels"

5 days ago

I Want An Election Even Though Johnson's Deal "Reunited My Family", Says Caller

I Want An Election Even Though Johnson's Deal "Reunited My Family", Says Caller

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Twitter investors take flight as revenue and profits miss

Brexit: No EU departure or early election debates planned in Commons next week

Arctic: Melting glaciers reveal five new islands

Essex lorry deaths: Belgian port Zeebrugge identified as smuggling hot spot in 2016