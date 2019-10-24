Brexit Latest: How Boris Johnson Is Denying Irish Customs Checks... By Re-Naming Them

James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood explain how there WILL be customs checks between Northern Ireland the Great Britain - it's just the government are calling them something different.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson claimed there will not be any customs checks in the Irish Sea, contradicting what Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay had said the day before.

Later, Mr Barclay changed his tune, saying instead there would be targeted checks.

James summed up: "Two members of the same cabinet, when discussing the same withdrawal agreement bill, have arrived at completely contradictory conclusions. Boris Johnson insists no tariffs. The Brexit Secretary explains there will be tariffs.

"And the question of how you can check whether something is destined for the European Union is a question for another day."

James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood explained the government's Irish customs plans. Picture: LBC / PA

Theo added: "Mr Barclay said there would be targeted checks on those goods. Which is a customs check.

"It’s just they are calling it something different - a targeted check."

