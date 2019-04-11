"Brexit MPs Have Been So Wrong, They'd Have Been Sacked From Any Other Job"

11 April 2019, 15:15 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 15:54

Brexit-backing MPs have been proved so wrong - that in any other line of work they would have been sacked, James O'Brien said.

His remarks came as the Prime Minister accepted a delay to Brexit until Halloween after EU leaders offered her another extension to Article 50.

At a late-night Brussels summit yesterday, leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states agreed to give the prime minster six and half more months to get her Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.

If Mrs May is able to get the deal approved by Parliament before the 31st October, the UK could exit the European Union earlier.

On the topic of the Brexit delay and referring to prominent Brexiteer MPs, James O'Brien said that it was a "national tragedy" that there were "poor souls who are still believing their nonsense about no-deal Brexit being anything other than catastrophic".

He mentioned Boris Johnson, David Davis and Jacob Rees-Mogg and said that there was no other job where you could get away with "undertaking such an astonishing exercise in simple wrongness".

James O'Brien took aim at leading Brexiteers on Thursday
James O'Brien took aim at leading Brexiteers on Thursday. Picture: PA/LBC

James gave an analogy and if he turned up at work and spoke into the wrong end of the microphone, and refused to spoke into the right end, or even started speaking in his own language on-air, he doubted that his bosses would let him stay in the job.

"How long would they leave me here do you think?" he questioned.

"Although you could construe the latest delay as somehow good news for Remainers, it's bad news for everybody.

"The things we can all agree on however will remain elusive until we can all agree that the people who led us into this mess should be quiet now, and sit down."

