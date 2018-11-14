Brexit Was Supposed To Take Back Control, But We're Losing Control: James O'Brien

14 November 2018, 10:54

Brexit was about taking control and getting back our sovereignty. But because of Brexit, we're losing both control and our sovereignty, says James O'Brien.

Theresa May has presented her Brexit deal to her Cabinet and it will keep Britain tied to the European Union for longer.

That will mean we won't be able to strike our own trade deals or have a say on new laws, but will still have to obey them.

And James says that proves what he's been saying all along - that we were never going to get a better deal than we have inside the EU.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "They are now arguing that we are about to lose all that control that they said we have to leave the European Union because we never had.

"Just think about that for a minute. That's what they're doing today.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The usual suspects are standing up saying 'This is disgusting. We're going to lose control, we're going to surrender sovereignty.'

"But they told us we had to leave the European Union because they said we didn't have any control or sovereignty. Either they were lying then or they are lying now.

"I hate to break it to you if you are a Brexiter, they were lying then, they're not lying now. We are poised to exercise less control over the rules and regulations under which we trade if the speculation about this document is accurate.

"They are now claiming we are going to lose sovereignty they swore blind that we didn't have."

