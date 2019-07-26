Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

26 July 2019, 13:06

James O'Brien said that Boris Johnson's ethnically diverse cabinet was the silver lining of his government. But he changed his mind following this fantastic call from a listener.

All four great offices of state are now held by descendants of immigrants: Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, Sajid Javid as Chancellor, Priti Patel as Home Secretary and Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary.

James thought this was a good thing, but was changed his opinion following Adrian's brilliant call.

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation
James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation. Picture: PA / LBC

Adrian said that he disagreed with the Conservatives' policies and felt they would have a negative impact on communities such as his.

And this point really made James think again: "The question is, would you prefer to be beaten up by someone who looks like you or someone who looks different to you.

"It doesn't really matter who is doing the kicking."

Listeners loved Adrian's call.

The full call is an absolute must-watch. See it at the top of the page.

