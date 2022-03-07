James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

By Seán Hickey

The Home Secretary's refugee strategy is the sole reason that the UK is lagging behind other European nations in welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

The government came under fire over the weekend for Britain's slow response to welcoming Ukrainian refugees fleeing Putin's invasion.

French ministers accused the UK of "technocratic nit-picking" after the UK had only granted 50 visa applications to Ukrainians by Monday morning.

"Priti Patel's refugee policy is working absolutely perfectly" James O'Brien pointed out.

"People fleeing war in Ukraine cannot get into this country for love nor money."

He scoffed at counter-arguments made by government ministers in the past assuring that the UK doesn't have the same duty to accept Ukrainians as bordering countries do.

"There are approximately 5 million people in the Republic of Ireland. They've already taken in 1,250 refugees.

"In a country with a population closer to 70 million, we've taken in 50. Why? Because Priti Patel's refugee policy is working perfectly.

"It's not a mistake, it's not an anomaly, it's not a consequence of unforeseen circumstances, it's doing exactly what it was designed to do."

James then attacked voters who effectively agree with such a policy through their support of tightening the UK's borders whilst Syrian, Afghan and Yemeni refugees were fleeing war in their thousands.

"You feeling good, you feeling proud? You feeling patriotic?"