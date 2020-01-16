James O'Brien educates business owner who is against sharing profits with workers

16 January 2020, 11:41 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 11:46

This businessman insisted it wasn't fair to give any profits to employees - and James O'Brien wouldn't let him get away with it.

James was asking why more businesses couldn't be like Greggs, the baker, who have shared a £7million bonus among its 25,000 employees.

Jason called in to say: "I own a company myself. If you want to share the profits, that's a brilliant idea, but when it comes to losses your company makes, do you share them as well? No you don't.

"Greggs are a massive company, they can afford to do it. But we employ 30 people and we have to do what we can to keep those people in work."

James explained the bonus scheme to him: "It's called profit share, not profit and loss share. so we can park that there.

"Here are some profits, which at the moment are making their way into the pockets of investors and directors. And instead, we're going to give 10% of the total to the footsoldiers. You still keep 90%."

Jason insisted: "But the owners put in all the risk. The owners started it. It keeps the hierarchy."

James O'Brien rowed with Jason over his views on bonuses
James O'Brien rowed with Jason over his views on bonuses. Picture: PA / LBC

But James responded: "You keep 90% of the profits and the workforce get 10%. Quite how that becomes unfair on the person keeping 90%?

"You keep 90% of the profits. I hope you're employees are not listening, because currently their boss is currently on the radio complaining about the possibility of sharing out 10% to everybody on the workforce while he keeps 90%."

"This is just insane."

Watch the full video of the entertaining exchange at the top of the page.

