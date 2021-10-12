The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

By EJ Ward

This is the moving James O'Brien call that LBC listeners agreed with in their droves with one saying it brought tears to their eyes.

"Oh, James, James, James" was how the call with LBC listener Daryl started.

He revealed to James O'Brien that he had "wanted to talk to him for so long."

"It's as though you're talking and it's coming out of my mind," the caller revealed.

Daryl went on to explain. he had previously voted for the Conservative Party, but, he said he was "not really a Conservative."

Explaining in 2017 he voted for Ken Clake, because he was "very, very, very remain."

Branding himself an "absolute European," Daryl asked who represented him now.

He said for him things changed when Boris Johnson refused to release the Russia Report into Brexit meddling.

Using a Delia Smith analogy which raised a smile on James's face, the caller asked: "where are all the people like me? Who are sickened to death of this?"

Branding the government "dangerous" and "divisive" he said, "Brexit has broken the back of our society."

"It's not Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat anymore, it's Brexit!"

"It's Brexit that's destroyed this country."

He went on to say the UK's exit from the EU has turned family against family.

But the caller's powerful and emotional words did not just move James, LBC listeners also reacted in their droves.

"He speaks for me too." One listener said.

"Hit the nail on the head." Another.

"Daryl's call brought tears to my eyes."

But, he ended his wonderful call with James by branding the LBC presenter an "oasis of truth, in a world of lies."

Check out some of the reactions to Daryl's call below:

@mrjamesob What a heart felt, amazing call by Daryl just then. Well done for giving him some space near the end to get that off of his chest. 100% true too. — ME (@MED3N) October 12, 2021

Sending hugs to Daryl @mrjamesob - he speaks for me too. — Su in France 💙💙 🇬🇧 in 🇪🇺 (@SusieQinFrance) October 12, 2021

#Brexit has broken the UK, families and pulled this country apart says Daryl, who describes himself as a voter for the @Conservatives but not this lying Brexity lot.@LBC @mrjamesob #BrexitChaos — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 🎨 🖌️ 🌳 🐈‍⬛👽🌝🚲💙 (@JustinBaileyart) October 12, 2021

@LBC glad I was wearing sunglasses while walking through central London when I heard daryl’s oasis of truth line .. hit the nail on the head — Kouassi's Mohican (@BoboBalde1888) October 12, 2021