'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business

7 February 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 16:05

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller blames his pro-Brexit father for the "crash" of his business after leaving the single market.

Colin from Edinburgh told James O'Brien about his time as an engineer, growing business in Europe, the UK, and Ireland.

Colin admitted: "After Brexit, my contacts gradually dried up, dried up, and dried up so I wasn't getting any more work in Europe.

"My dad, I don't know where to begin, he won't accept that the crash of my business was because of this.

"He won't accept that it's actually because of him, I blame him personally for it because he knew what I did for a living, he knew where I lived and he just absolutely won't have it and he still won't have it at all and there's no getting through to him."

James asked Colin what his father's rationale was at the time.

Colin replied: "He's the most educated and most well-travelled person I know...and the main thing he learned from that was 'English people are the best, England for the English, get all the farmers out, especially the black ones.'"

James responded with sympathy: "And that led him into the arms of Nigel Farage and that wing of the Brexit movement."

Colin quickly reacted: "Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad."

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

James O'Brien 31/01/23

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O'Brien

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

Lynne Featherstone

Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

James seatbelt

James O'Brien

James O'Brien

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

James O'Brien

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

