Caller Believes Everything Boris Johnson Says, So James O'Brien Tries To Sell Him A Bridge

The caller struggled to answer James question about what Boris Johnson has said that has come true, so James O'Brien tried to sell him a bridge to prove a point.

James O'Brien asked: "What has he [Boris Johnson] said that has come true?"

The caller replied: "It's not about what he said, it's about what politician have ever said that's true."

James replied: "I'm terribly sorry, mate, I'm presenting this programme and the question is what has Boris said since becoming Prime Minister that has turned out to be true?"

Ryan, the caller, said: "It was everything he said with everything else with the NHS and everything else with the police. t's all in motion."

James said: "You can keep your motions to yourself, my friend. What's he said that's come true?"

Caller Believes Everything Boris Johnson Says, So James O'Brien Tries To Sell Him A Bridge. Picture: Pixabay

He then continued to press the caller to answer what else Boris Johnson has said that's come true.

The caller eventually said that he "will keep his promise about leaving Brexit, it might not be on 31st October but..."

James O'Brien then said: "Hang on, did you did you miss the bit where he focused very, very clearly on October 31st.

"Because even if he gets out, he's already broken this promise, hasn't he?

"So you see, Ryan, if we leave on the second of November, he's still broken that promise.

"So, I'll give you one more chance because I'm late for the news.

A promise Boris Johnson made while seeking to become leader of the Conservative Party or Prime Minister or anything that he's done since becoming Prime Minister that has turned out to be true... over to Ryan."

Ryan then said: "He will get Brexit done."

James then said: "Do you want to buy a bridge?

"I've got a bridge for sale. It's really lovely.

It opens up in the middle so ships can go through it."

The caller said: "I don't need a bridge."

James said: "Give me 5 minutes, I reckon I could sell it to you."