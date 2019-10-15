James O'Brien's Caller Doesn't Like Extinction Rebellion Because Of Their "Weird Vibe"

15 October 2019, 13:59

This caller told James O'Brien that she was pleased Extinction Rebellion's Trafalgar Square camp was closed down because it had a "weird vibe" and they were "making a mess".

Lorin said she was in the Square last night, shortly after the police made the order to clear the area.

After she said she found the protest uncomfortable, James asked her: "How is sitting cross-legged in Trafalgar Square for a fortnight singing Kumbaya affecting you?"

She said it doesn't affect her, but affects London because it's negative.

Lorin then went on to say it "had a really weird vibe".

But James told her: "It's a slightly low threshold for police involvement, isn't it? Thinking that it had a really weird vibe, so we'll send in the police."

James didn't disagree with the caller about Extinction Rebellion
James didn't disagree with the caller about Extinction Rebellion. Picture: PA / LBC

When the called insisted it was a waste of police resources, James asked: "Well why not leave them there then, peacefully protesting?"

She said they needed clearing out because they "might make a mess", something that James refuted even more quickly.

Watch the full conversation at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Infuriated By "Xenophobic" Scottish Independence Caller

Maajid Nawaz Infuriated By "Xenophobic" Scottish Independence Caller

2 days ago

Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour

Sir Graham Brady Predicts A Brexit Deal Will Be Reached At Eleventh Hour

3 days ago

Football Dad Tells Shocking Story About Racism In English Stadium

Football Dad Tells Shocking Story About Racism In English Stadium

3 hours ago

LBC Latest

Extinction Rebellion Prepare To Protest On Tube

Extinction Rebellion Set To Protest On Tube

Police Union Chief Defends Clearing "Bonkers" Protest On Trafalgar Square

Police Union Chief Defends Clearing "Bonkers" Protest On Trafalgar Square

British family detained after 'accidentally' crossing the US border

Pound at highest since May and stocks surge on Brexit deal hopes