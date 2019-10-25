Caller Forced To Perform U-Turn After Claiming Boris Didn't Send Brexit Extension Letter

25 October 2019, 15:06

This is the agonising moment James O'Brien's caller was forced to admit he was completely wrong when he tried to insist Boris Johnson did not send the Brexit extension letter.

The Prime Minister had previously said he would "rather die in a ditch" than request an extension to the 31st October deadline.

But the Benn Act forced him to send a letter once he failed to get an agreement for his deal - a letter he refused to sign.

James O'Brien was asking if Mr Johnson had kept any pledges during his time at 10 Downing Street and Dave called in.

James O'Brien's caller had to make a sharp u-turn
James O'Brien's caller had to make a sharp u-turn. Picture: PA / LBC

He insisted that Mr Johnson promised he wouldn't send an extension letter - and he didn't, claiming it came from Parliament instead.

But he was forced into an embarrassing U-turn when James read him what the letter said.

Watch the entertaining call at the top of the page.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz Responds To Scottish Independence Supporters Who Trolled Him

Maajid Nawaz Responds To Scottish Independence Supporters Who Trolled Him

5 days ago

ERG Leader Tells LBC PM's Deal Is So "Wonderful" He "Did Cartwheels"

ERG Leader Tells LBC PM's Deal Is So "Wonderful" He "Did Cartwheels"

6 days ago

I Want An Election Even Though Johnson's Deal "Reunited My Family", Says Caller

I Want An Election Even Though Johnson's Deal "Reunited My Family", Says Caller

2 days ago

Extraordinary Video Shows Police Taser Knife-Wielding Robber In Clown Mask
Extraordinary Video Shows Police Taser Knife-Wielding Robber In Clown Mask

Extraordinary Video Shows Knife-Wielding Robber In Clown Mask Tasered By Police

'We're In The Dark About Everything': Harry Dunn's Dad On Why They'll Sue Foreign Office
'We're In The Dark About Everything': Harry Dunn's Dad On Why They'll Sue Foreign Office

'We're In The Dark About Everything': Harry Dunn's Dad On Why They'll Sue Foreign Office