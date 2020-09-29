Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

29 September 2020, 16:36

By Sam Sholli

A caller has told LBC's James O'Brien the heartbreaking story of having a dream job offer withdrawn due to Covid-19.

Her story comes after the UK last month was revealed to have entered its first technical recession since 2009.

Emily, who called into LBC from Woking, told James that she had left her job as a customer services executive only to accept a job offer that was later rescinded.

"I was due to start a new job as a sales coordinator for marketing and events products," she explained.

She added: "I decided to take two weeks off just to celebrate my birthday, and then I got a call from the recruitment agency to say that due to Covid-19 I'd had my job offer withdrawn."

Emily then talked about the negative impact her precarious situation had had on her mental wellbeing.

"I'm really frustrated because I never got the chance to see how my original dream job was going to go," she explained.

She added: "I suffer with general anxiety. At the moment, I'm having to learn to take each day as it comes because that's all you can do. But, at the moment, I can't plan my life because I don't know what's around the corner."

As the coronavirus crisis continues to affect the UK, many economists have said they expect unemployment to continue rising for the rest of the year.

However, despite not being able to start her dream job, Emily told LBC managed to find different jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking of the period following her job offer being withdrawn, she said: "I was unemployed for about a week. I think I must have registered with about 20 recruitment agencies making constant calls.

"I managed to [gain] work at a warehouse, picking and packing orders for two months. Then I worked as an administrator for three months and that was temporary. Now I'm doing [work as a] data entry clerk for a month."

Meanwhile, earlier today, council leaders in Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester warned of the devastating economic impact on their communities if local coronavirus restrictions are not reviewed.

