Caller says Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick 'seems untouchable'

By EJ Ward

In the wake of the Sarah Everard vigil which led to calls for Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick's resignation, one caller has said she doesn't appear to be able to empathise with women.

"It seems to be that a lot of the trouble is that "Cressida Dick doesn't appear to be able to empathise with women and their situation," the caller told LBC's James O'Brien.

The caller told James that the Commissioner was "very quick to support her officers," but less so in supporting the women who attended the vigil on Saturday night.

James asked the caller if her criticism of the Commissioner might not be facing criticism that should be targeted at politicians.

Replying to this the caller said Commissioner Dick did not use her discretion.

A conversation between the two led to the caller telling LBC it seemed like the Commissioner "seems untouchable."

The Prime Minister is expected to chair a meeting of the Government's Crime and Justice Taskforce on Monday, with Dame Cressida Dick - who has resisted calls to quit over the events - among the attendees.

In ugly scenes on Saturday, officers clashed with crowds gathered on Clapham Common to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend's flat on March 3.

Dame Cressida said what happened to Ms Everard made her "more determined, not less" to lead the organisation, and welcomed the Home Secretary's request for an independent investigation into the events over the weekend.