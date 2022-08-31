James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

31 August 2022, 13:13

By Seán Hickey

This caller fell victim to the famous, but rarely used, slow fade out after insisting that Shamima Begum wasn't trafficked to Syria, but smuggled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Revelations on Wednesday suggest that a Canadian spy had trafficked Shamima Begum into Syria, renewing Ms Begum's calls to return to the UK from a refugee camp.

Read more: Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

"I don't think they were trafficked at all", caller Terry told James O'Brien. He then referenced James' use of the word "smuggle" in an earlier statement, arguing that it is a more accurate way to describe her situation.

James dismantled the caller's claim, noting that they can be used synonymously.

"Forty seconds ago you couldn't remember the word!"

The caller stood firm: "Some of the stories I know about trafficking from Eastern Europe don't involve people willingly jumping into the back of lorries."

Read more: British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

"What is the point you rang in to make?" James asked, trying to understand the caller's line of thinking.

Read more: James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Read more: NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

"They weren't trafficked." He replied, reiterating his assertion that Ms Begum was smuggled.

"She obviously wants to come back to the UK now because she's had a hardship and it didn't work out for her."

The caller then accused James of "lauding" Shamima Begum, but when asked what the word meant, the caller said it was "to big up a situation to make it seem a case"

"You don't know what trafficking means, you don't know what lauding means, you don't know what grooming means, you don't know what goodbye means!"

The caller insisted on staying on the line, and while he continued to fight his corner, he fell victim to the James O'Brien slow fade-out.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

8 months ago

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak

11 days ago

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teen drug dealer jailed after 14 year old girl dies taking drugs he sold her

'Snapchat' drug dealer, 18, jailed after 14-year-old girl dies taking crystal MDMA at a sleepover
Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death
"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad

'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge hail stone

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

Brit mum struck by lightning in Croatia in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma will be airlifted to UK

The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral

Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues
Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims

Boris Johnson shuts down claims police are 'too woke' as he hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime'
Shamima Begum and her two friends were smuggled into Syria.

Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

The Government should ensure forces get back to basics and ensure crime-fighting is tackled over fighting crime

Get police back to basics and make it clear they must focus on crime-fighting over 'woke' causes, Govt told