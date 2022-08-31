James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

By Seán Hickey

This caller fell victim to the famous, but rarely used, slow fade out after insisting that Shamima Begum wasn't trafficked to Syria, but smuggled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Revelations on Wednesday suggest that a Canadian spy had trafficked Shamima Begum into Syria, renewing Ms Begum's calls to return to the UK from a refugee camp.

Read more: Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

"I don't think they were trafficked at all", caller Terry told James O'Brien. He then referenced James' use of the word "smuggle" in an earlier statement, arguing that it is a more accurate way to describe her situation.

James dismantled the caller's claim, noting that they can be used synonymously.

"Forty seconds ago you couldn't remember the word!"

The caller stood firm: "Some of the stories I know about trafficking from Eastern Europe don't involve people willingly jumping into the back of lorries."

Read more: British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

"What is the point you rang in to make?" James asked, trying to understand the caller's line of thinking.

Read more: James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Read more: NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

"They weren't trafficked." He replied, reiterating his assertion that Ms Begum was smuggled.

"She obviously wants to come back to the UK now because she's had a hardship and it didn't work out for her."

The caller then accused James of "lauding" Shamima Begum, but when asked what the word meant, the caller said it was "to big up a situation to make it seem a case"

"You don't know what trafficking means, you don't know what lauding means, you don't know what grooming means, you don't know what goodbye means!"

The caller insisted on staying on the line, and while he continued to fight his corner, he fell victim to the James O'Brien slow fade-out.