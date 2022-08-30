British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

30 August 2022, 12:54

By Seán Hickey

The Night Time Economy Adviser for The Mayor of Greater Manchester phoned in to tell James O'Brien the extent of the crisis facing the hospitality sector as energy prices soar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pubs and brewers across the UK have warned the government that countless businesses could face closure before Christmas as many see energy price hikes upwards of 300%.

Sasha Lord, adviser to Andy Burnham on the night time economy, phoned in to LBC to tell James O'Brien that the industry is "just desperate."

Read more: Pubs warn of closures by Christmas and bosses plead for help as energy bills jump by as much as £33,000

"The fear, anxiety, the stress is running – not just in Manchester, but across the whole of the UK."

The Night Time Economy Adviser to the Mayor of Greater Manchester warned that the hospitality industry is "freewheeling into a cliff-edge" as the government stand idly by without providing any support.

Read more: James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

"Is there a plausibility to the explanation that 'we can't do anything until we're in Downing Street'?" James wondered, pointing out that Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi have eluded to this sort of argument when criticised in the past.

Read more: Keir Starmer breached code of conduct after failing to register football and food festival tickets

Read more: Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

Mr Lord rejected the idea, stating that the whole affair from government has been "an absolute circus."

"Anyone in my sector could have told you what was coming."

Parting ways at the end of the call, Mr Lord warned James that "seven out of ten pubs will not make the winter if nothing is done."

"The oil in the fat fryer is more expensive than petrol – it is an untenable situation."

