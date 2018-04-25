Caller Struggles To Show James O'Brien That Labour Has "Deep-Rooted" Anti-Semitism Issue

25 April 2018, 11:22

This caller told James O'Brien that Labour has a "deep-rooted" problem with anti-Semitism. But things didn't go well when James O'Brien asked him for proof.

Trevor in Finchley believes Labour has a problem and is doing nothing to solve it.

He said: "You can't simply have a few meetings with the Jewish community, make a few apologies and expect a deep-rooted problem to disappear.

"You can't suddenly disassociate yourself from these relationships."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James asked him to give him proof that Jeremy Corbyn has a deep-rooted problem, Trevor really struggled.

Trevor makes a couple of attempts to clarify, but James responded: "I'm going to keep pulling you back to the phrase deep-rooted problem, because so far, you've cited a bloke whose name you can't remember who met with him before he was leader. And you've mentioned Mein Kampf."

It was a very interesting call - watch it at the top of the page.

