Caller Struggles To Show James O'Brien That Labour Has "Deep-Rooted" Anti-Semitism Issue

Trevor in Finchley believes Labour has a problem and is doing nothing to solve it.

He said: "You can't simply have a few meetings with the Jewish community, make a few apologies and expect a deep-rooted problem to disappear.

"You can't suddenly disassociate yourself from these relationships."

James asked him to give him proof that Jeremy Corbyn has a deep-rooted problem, Trevor really struggled.

Trevor makes a couple of attempts to clarify, but James responded: "I'm going to keep pulling you back to the phrase deep-rooted problem, because so far, you've cited a bloke whose name you can't remember who met with him before he was leader. And you've mentioned Mein Kampf."

