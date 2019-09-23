James O'Brien's Caller Wants Brexit "Because We Couldn't Deport Abu Hamza"

23 September 2019, 13:46

This Leave voter told James O'Brien he has switched off his moral compass on Boris Johnson and would back him over anything if he can deliver Brexit.

James was asking why the story about the Prime Minister's controversial link with a former model in which she got taxpayer cash

Gary told James that he didn't care about that, the Garden Bridge or allowing Uber into London during his time as Mayor - he will still back him due to Brexit.

Asked why he wanted Brexit, things started to get really special.

He said he wanted to set our own laws - and when asked for which laws he said: "We can't send terrorists back because of the European Court of Justice."

James corrected him: "It's the European Court Of Human Rights and it has nothing to do with the European Union. And which terrorist are you thinking of?"

When Gary said Abu Hamza, James pointed out: "He's gone."

James O'Brien's caller wants Brexit because of Abu Hamza
James O'Brien's caller wants Brexit because of Abu Hamza. Picture: PA / LBC

Gary insisted it took a long time, but James said: "You just said he couldn't go. He's gone. It also had nothing to do with the European Union."

It ended with the remarkable line from James: "So you support him because he's the only person who can deliver the Brexit which you can't explain why you want?"

And Gary's response: "Yes exactly."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

1 day ago

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

2 days ago

London protestors demonstrate about climate change

The World Hasn't Stopped, The Climate Crisis Might Not Be Bad, Says Caller

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Brit Awards 'to review male and female categories' for 2021

The Nigel Farage Show 23 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch From 6pm

Tom Swarbrick Callers Get Into Furious Row Over Sending Kids To Private School

Tom Swarbrick Callers Get Into Furious Row Over Sending Kids To Private School
Transport Minister Explains To Nick Ferrari Why The Government Refused To Bail Out Thomas Cook

Transport Minister Explains Why The Government Refused To Bail Out Thomas Cook