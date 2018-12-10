Caller's Answer To James O'Brien Reveals So Much About The Brexit Debate

James O'Brien asked this Brexiteer when he would realise reality and the answer revealed an awful lot about the debate on the EU.

The LBC likened Brexit supporters to victims of the so-called 419 scam, in which they are regularly asked for money by an email scammer.

After a row over the £39billion divorce bill, James asked caller Paul: "At what point do you think you will realise reality?"

Paul responded: "Well... my reality is..."

But James cut him off, insisting: "There it is, 'my reality'.

"I'm not talking about your reality. Your reality is that if you keep sending the cheques, you'll get your unicorn.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I'm talking about undeniable reality, not a reality that conflates and confuses the divorce settlement with the membership subscription.

"Not a reality that misunderstands, either deliberately or accidentally why we're withdrawing from Galileo despite having paid for more of it that almost any other European country.

"You need to ask people who voted Leave why we're doing that, not people like me who think it's a stupid thing to do.

"And of course, why they've taken all your money, promised to send you a unicorn for Christmas and now they've pulled you out of Galileo."