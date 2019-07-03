James O'Brien Caller's Brilliant Point On Why Obesity Does NOT Cost NHS Money

3 July 2019, 15:09

After James O'Brien claimed that the obesity crisis is costing the NHS a fortune, this brilliant caller explained why that may not actually be true.

James was discussing Boris Johnson's announcement he would stop the march of the "nanny state" by reviewing things like the sugar tax.

He spoke of how reducing obesity is important - partly because of the strain it places on both resources and funds in the NHS.

But Alison called in and made a couple of brilliant points.

James O'Brien was so impressed with Alison's points
James O'Brien was so impressed with Alison's points. Picture: LBC

She told James: "I just want to dispel a myth. While I think it is absolutely the way to go to try to reduce the number of people smoking or suffering from obesity, the idea that it saves the NHS money is a complete myth.

"If you die prematurely, even if before dying you had to have treatment for say, terminal lung cancer, that will be cheaper for you as an individual than having to replace your hip, your knee, treat your arthritis, do your cataracts."

In response, James said with a laugh: "You win! That is a chink the armour of my certainty I'd nailed this to the floor.

"If you include the Social Care bill in the Healthcare bill, which we currently don't do, then you've hit me from here to kingdom come."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Hilarious Row With Caller Who Wants Black Bond But Not Gay Spider-Man

3 days ago

Exclusive
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump

US Has "Until The End Of The Year" To Drop Sanctions Or North Korea Will Start Nuclear Missile Tests

4 days ago

This call took an unusual turn

These Two Callers Went Head To Head Over The Mark Field Video

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Soldiers disciplined after using picture of Corbyn for target practice

Darren Pencille: Man accused of train murder 'had frequent meltdowns', court hears

Supermarkets warn October no-deal date 'as bad as it gets'

Salute To America: Washington DC gears up to host Trump's massive military parade