James O'Brien Pulls Apart Caller's Claim That Johnson's Hospital Row Was A Set Up

This caller claimed that Boris Johnson's confrontation during a hospital trip was a set-up - and his arguments were ripped apart by James O'Brien.

The Prime Minister was accosted by the father of an ill child while touring Whipps Cross Hospital yesterday - a man who turned out to be a Labour Party activist.

Paul called in from Stanmore to insist that the whole thing was a set-up.

His call started off badly and ended up with James asking him when he turned into the kind of person who maligned the father of a sick baby and ignoring the lies of a Prime Minister.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

After a very heated row - which has to be heard at the top of the page to be truly appreciated - James finished the call by asking: "How did this happen, Paul? Here you are, maligning the distraught father of a sick baby and ignoring the lies of a Prime Minister.

"This hasn't happened overnight. That's a grooming process which is now reaching its conclusion.

"When do you think it started?"

Paul insisted the man has admitted being a Labour activist, but James asked him: "That to you is enough, is it? He's a Labour Party activist, so I'll ring up and impune his sincerity and integrity while completely ignoring the fact that the Prime Minister has lied to him."