James O'Brien Pulls Apart Caller's Claim That Johnson's Hospital Row Was A Set Up

19 September 2019, 15:20

This caller claimed that Boris Johnson's confrontation during a hospital trip was a set-up - and his arguments were ripped apart by James O'Brien.

The Prime Minister was accosted by the father of an ill child while touring Whipps Cross Hospital yesterday - a man who turned out to be a Labour Party activist.

Paul called in from Stanmore to insist that the whole thing was a set-up.

His call started off badly and ended up with James asking him when he turned into the kind of person who maligned the father of a sick baby and ignoring the lies of a Prime Minister.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

After a very heated row - which has to be heard at the top of the page to be truly appreciated - James finished the call by asking: "How did this happen, Paul? Here you are, maligning the distraught father of a sick baby and ignoring the lies of a Prime Minister.

"This hasn't happened overnight. That's a grooming process which is now reaching its conclusion.

"When do you think it started?"

Paul insisted the man has admitted being a Labour activist, but James asked him: "That to you is enough, is it? He's a Labour Party activist, so I'll ring up and impune his sincerity and integrity while completely ignoring the fact that the Prime Minister has lied to him."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

11 days ago

Dame Margaret Beckett Attacks MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

Dame Margaret Beckett Slams MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

12 days ago

Former Tory Explains Why She Now Supports "Perfect" Liberal Democrats

Former Tory Explains Why She Now Supports "Perfect" Liberal Democrats

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Jodie Chesney killed 'after friend bought drug from rival dealer', court hears

Huawei Mate 30: New Huawei phone to launch without Google apps

Trump dismisses report of 'promise' to foreign leader as 'fake news'

Video shows Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in blackface