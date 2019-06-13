James O'Brien's Caller's Claim Falls Apart Over Leaving No-Deal Brexit On The Table

This caller insisted it was an international precedent to keep no-deal Brexit on the table - but his claim fell apart after just one simple question from James O'Brien.

With the leading candidates to be the next Prime Minister looking willing to take the UK out of the EU without a deal, James was asking why people back a no-deal Brexit.

Johnny from Buckingham called up to explain why it was an important negotiating position.

He said: "The point of leaving a no-deal on the table is it's an internationally-accepted negotiating tactic."

But James had just one question and things started falling apart. He asked: "What previous international negotiation would you point to as a precedent for this?"

Johnny's answer: "Erm... one doesn't spring to mind."

James asked again and again for just one example, but Johnny couldn't come up with one.

A caller to James O'Brien couldn't come up with one example to back up his claim. Picture: LBC

Things got even worse when Johnny claimed we were negotiating against 40 other nations in the EU.

Johnny summed up by saying that the best version of Brexit "won't happen because the people negotiating on our behalf are politicians and civil servants and people who are not business-savvy."

But James hit back: "Yes, like people who know that there are 28 members of the European Union, rather than people who think there are 40.

"What I've taken away from this conversation is that you don't think they know what they're talking about, but you can't even count."

Watch the entertaining encounter at the top of the page.