James O'Brien battles caller who says it's too soon to analyse recession

12 August 2020, 13:05 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 13:10

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien had a very entertaining tussle with a caller who insisted it was unfair at the moment to talk about the UK being in recession.

The UK has officially entered the largest recession on record and the first for more than a decade due to the coronavirus lockdown. Official figures saw GDP fall by more than a fifth between April and June.

James O'Brien pointed out that having the worst economic performance in the G7 and the worst excess death rate in Europe was a failure by the UK.

But Nick called in from Croydon to tell him that it's too early to judge our economic outcome.

A caller told James O'Brien when he was allowed to analyse the economic figures
A caller told James O'Brien when he was allowed to analyse the economic figures. Picture: PA / LBC

That led James to ask when the appropriate time would be: Next Monday? January? Or not until 2025?

It was a very, very entertaining conversation - hear it in full at the top of the page.

