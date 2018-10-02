James O'Brien's Report On Canadian Ethics Committee On Brexit Facebook Ads

2 October 2018, 16:16 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 16:21

James has been keeping a close eye on proceedings at the Canadian Ethics Committee, in which MPs will have a second opportunity to interview Zack Massingham over allegations Vote Leave financed BeLeave in the run up to the Brexit referendum.

"The accusation is, Zach Massingham and Jeff Silvester oversaw the illegal Brexit campaign as part of AggregateIQ," he starts.

Christopher Wylie alleges AggregateIQ was given 40% of Vote Leave's budget to create "digital and social targeting" for the Brexit referendum campaign.

Charlie Angus was one of the MPs at the Canadian Parliament questioning both Mr Massingham and Mr Silvester, and spoke to James O'Brien about the interviews.

The hearings in Canada follow sessions in the UK by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that came after the allegations that British data firm Cambridge Analytica harvested the personal data of 50 million users.

Cambridge Analytica are a British data firm accredited for Donald Trump's election victory.

Whilstleblower Christopher Wylie played a role in setting up Cambridge Analytica and AggregateIQ, a data and advertising agency for Vote Leave and BeLeave.

