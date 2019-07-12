James O'Brien On The Scale Of Reporting On Different Child Abuse Scandals

James O'Brien pinpoints why different cases of child sex abuse receive different scales of coverage.

An independent inquiry into child sexual abuse found children could have been saved from abuse if the Church had focussed less on its own reputation rather than the impact of the abuse.

More than 130 allegations of abuse were made against 78 people associated with the Birmingham Catholic Church - the cardinal denied a cover-up, but allegations were found to have been "ignored".

But James O'Brien focussed on why this story didn't have the same level of coverage as the case of the Rotherham grooming gangs.

"The so-called Asian grooming gangs, they get coverage on a scale that is utterly huge compared to the coverage Catholic priests get," James said.

"So this idea that the government or the establishment has colluded in keeping these stories quiet only works with people who are too thick to work out where the news channel is on their televisions."

