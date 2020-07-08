James O'Brien compares Boris Johnson's comments on care homes

By Adrian Sherling

Boris Johnson insisted he never said care homes were to blame for the coronavirus crisis in the homes. So James O'Brien played back to his words...

The Prime Minister has come under fire for saying: “We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have."

At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Keir Starmer repeatedly asked Mr Johnson if he would apologise to care home staff over his comments.

And Mr Johnson insisted that he never said care homes should take the blame, stating: "He keeps saying that I blamed or try to blame care workers and that is simply not the case. The reality is that we now know things about the way coronavirus is passed from person to person without symptoms that we just didn't know."

He added: "Perhaps captain hindsight would like to tell us whether he knew that it was being transmitted asymptomatically."

James O'Brien played back what Boris Johnson actually said. Picture: LBC / PA

So James played back the two clips - with hilarious results.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.