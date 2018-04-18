Corbyn's Anti-Semitism Response Was Pathetic, This Is What He Should Have Said: James O'Brien

18 April 2018, 13:08

James O'Brien showed Jeremy Corbyn the proper way to respond to accusations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, after labelling his response "pathetic".

Yesterday, Labour MPs Luciana Berger, Ruth Smeeth and John Mann told the House of Commons of the despicable abuse they have received - often from supporters of the Labour leader.

Having decided not to attend much of that debate, Mr Corbyn finally responded with this "pathetic" tweet earlier today.

James was far from happy with that response and explained what he should have said.

"I cannot believe that anybody, anywhere would think that I would feel anything but profound disgust at the idea of abusing anybody in the way that apparent Labour supporters have chosen to abuse my Labour colleagues. By attaching my name to this vitriol they offend me to my core."

