The coronavirus call to James O'Brien that puts lots of our problems into perspective

This heartbreaking call to James O'Brien touched the LBC listeners and really put our current worries in perspective.

Yesterday, the government urged people with underlying health issues to self-isolate to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus.

But that advice may have come too late for Simon.

He called James O'Brien to say: "I've got two daughters - 8 and 2. The two-year-old has just finished 27 weeks of chemotherapy after kidney cancer.

"I've been watching the news and trying to work out when I should or shouldn't take her sister home from school because I don't want her sister to bring anything home.

"I made the decision to pull her out of school last Thursday. I explained the situation to the school and they were quite supportive.

"On Friday, she developed a fever and a cough, so effectively we self-isolated her in her bedroom, which has not been easy with an eight-year-old, as you would imagine.

"At 2 o'clock this morning, we rushed her sister off to hospital with a high fever and cough and she's currently in hospital. They gave her a coronavirus test this morning and she has to wait until Monday to get the result.

"I told the school and they said thanks for letting us know - oh and we had two others that self-isolated last week, which they didn't share."

James also pointed out: "And the advice yesterday would be to pull her out of school. But it's a bit late for you, mate.

"Ah man, puts some of our problems or fears in rather stark perspective, doesn't it?"

Watch his full call at the top of the page.