Writer perfectly explains why countries with female leaders dealt better with Covid

20 August 2020, 13:11

By Adrian Sherling

Nesrine Malik's response on why countries with female leaders have dealt with coronavirus better was so good that James O'Brien's producer started applauding.

Countries like Germany, South Korea and New Zealand - all led by women - had relatively low death rates during the pandemic.

Coupled with research that suggested FTSE 100 companies with three or more women on the board are seriously outperforming their rivals.

Nesrine Malik has written a new book entitled We Need New Stories having previously worked in finance and James asked her why she thought that is.

James O'Brien heard why leaders like Angela Merkel and Jacinta Ardern had outperformed their male counterparts
James O'Brien heard why leaders like Angela Merkel and Jacinta Ardern had outperformed their male counterparts. Picture: PA / LBC

She responded: "As someone who was always in a minority as a woman in finance, I think the answer to that is that there is just less competitive impulse when there are more women.

"Men tend to chafe against each other and try and win any argument or try and win in a transaction or try to prove their status.

"Women tend to work better together to try to achieve a result."

"I spent 10 years and it was extremely frustrating working with exclusively men because it was always about trying to make them feel that they had won the argument rather than get somewhere and produce a result."

