Covid-19 contact tracer "has made just two calls since May" - but was still offered overtime

By Adrian Sherling

This remarkable call reveals the reality of the work being done by Covid-19 contact tracers.

The government has been warned that the Test & Trace system needs to be drastically improved in time for schools to re-open next month.

James O'Brien was asking for people with experience of the programme what it is like. That's when Adam called in from Bury with some remarkable insights.

His wife has been working as a contact tracer since May. During that time, she's made two calls, both unsuccessful. One went to voicemail and the other hung up after 10 seconds.

Despite this seeming inactivity, she's just been offered overtime with the service.

