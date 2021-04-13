Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

By Sam Sholli

A group for bereaved families of Covid victims has been turned down seven times for a meeting with the Government since June last year, one of its members has told LBC.

The revelation was made to James O'Brien by Lobby Akinnola, who is part of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group.

The exchange also follows it emerging that former Prime Minister David Cameron was able to privately lobby ministers and text Chancellor Rishi Sunak in an attempt to win access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for his employer, financier Lex Greensill.

Speaking of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, James said: "They've struggled to secure anything like the access to senior politicians that David Cameron has enjoyed.

Mr Akinnola told James: "It is somewhat frustrating. We've been trying to speak to the Government since June last year to have a meeting with them.

"We've been turned down, I think, seven times now."

Mr Akinnola also questioned why the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK is "not seen as a priority" by the Government in light of the David Cameron lobbying controversy, which he suggested was indicative of "how quickly they're able to move when they have the desire".

James then asked Mr Akinnola: "Matt Hancock can find time for a quiet drink with David Cameron and Lex Greensill, but he can't meet any of you?"

Mr Akinnola responded: "Apparently not. We don't have access to his calendar but it would seem that there's not space for us in there unfortunately."

