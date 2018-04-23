Dad’s Harrowing Call On Social Media That All Parents Must Hear

23 April 2018, 14:17

This is the harrowing call on social media from a father that every parent of young children needs to hear.

Chris called James O’Brien to share what he has recently been through, and it his experience is chilling.

It started when he allowed his daughter onto Instagram when she joined secondary school.

He made sure him and his wife were friends with her on the picture sharing platform so they could monitor what she was posting.

But, despite their extra care - Chris later discovered his daughter was being groomed by an online Paedophile group.

James O'Brien
Picture: LBC

“They convinced her to share very nasty images,” he told James in an emotional call.

“They threatened her with horrible, horrible things,” Chris added if his daughter did not comply with their demands.

The caller said the revelation felt like a “bomb going off” in his family.

He told James he had to take a month off work to deal with it and only found out because his daughter “couldn’t cope anymore”.

“They shared the images with all her school friends,” he said.

You can listen to the harrowing call in full above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz couldn't get a word in edgeways.

Maajid's Exhausting Battle With Caller Who Wouldn't Let Him Get A Word In

8 days ago

Glenda Ceasar in the LBC studio.

The Woman Who Became A British Citizen In Just 7 Days

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty: Today Is A Day To Feel Patriotic

15 mins ago