James O'Brien On David Lammy's Comparison Between Brexiteers And Nazis

In response to David Lammy's comments, James O'Brien spoke about the conflation of figures such as Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson with the far-right.

David Lammy has been forced to defend his comparison of some Tory Brexiteers to Nazis. The Labour MP for Tottenham and campaigner for a second Brexit referendum hit out at members of the European Research Group.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday, Mr Lammy said that his previous comparison between Brexiteers and Nazis was “not strong enough."

"In 1938 there were allies who hatched a plan for Hitler to annex part of Czechoslovakia, and Churchill said no, and he stood alone. We must not appease. We're in a situation now, and let me just be clear, I'm an ethnic minority."

"At what point would you start to wonder why you're attracting so many people who appear to subscribe to - and I have to say this - Nazi-esque ideology?" James O'Brien questioned.

"Everyone that I know who voted to leave the European Union would be as disgusted by that sort of conduct - by amplifying the messages of the AfD, by comparing Muslim women to bank robbers.

Everyone I know, and I know a lot of people who voted to leave the European Union, on the left and the right oddly - none of them would like this stuff. So why is it so successful this attempt to conflate the two?"

Later in the hour, James also voiced his annoyance over people he said are claiming to see similarities between David Lammy who compared Tory Brexiteers with Nazis, and James Goddard who was arrested for harassing Anna Soubry and accusing her of being a Nazi.

"If you're professing not to understand the difference then I think you're pretending", he said.