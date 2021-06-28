'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation

28 June 2021, 13:30

By Tim Dodd

This frustrated caller tells James O'Brien that if the video of Matt Hancock's office affair with Gina Coladangelo didn't exist, he would still be trying to keep his job.

The conversation comes as Matt Hancock has resigned as health secretary following leaked footage of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Paul in Romford began by telling James:

"What really got me about this yesterday, was the time it took Hancock to step down. If the video did not exist, he would still be trying to keep his job now.

"And for Boris Johnson to come out and back him, and even his response to the letter that Hancock sent in, for him to write back and basically say I'm sure you'll be back in public service before too long - that really sums it up for me."

James then compared the PM's response to saying "go and sit on the sidelines for half an hour and we'll get you back on the pitch before the whistle goes".

Paul continued: "For him to try and say I'm not going to go, I'm going to keep my job, and even to have the audacity to say this is a time for me and my family. His wife and kids didn't even know about it until the video came out, and for him to even try and use that to say 'please, we need time', it smacks of such hypocrisy.

"For him to be going on television, saying things about what other people should do, and how people should be treated when they've broken the rules, to then be doing the same - as the man who we as taxpayers are paying for.

"Personally, what's done it for me on this, and so many other people, is that enough is enough."

Sajid Javid is expected to make his first statement in the Commons as Health Secretary since taking over from Matt Hancock, with some MPs hoping he will aim for a quick lifting of Covid restrictions.

