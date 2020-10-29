Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an ex-Labour Party member told James O'Brien he was wrong to vote for Jeremy Corbyn twice, after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) published its report on anti-Semtism in the party.

The EHRC report found the party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination towards Jewish people.

The report comes after years of complaints over how allegations of anti-Semitism were dealt with under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

READ MORE: Labour party carried out anti-Semitic discrimination, report finds - live updates

Eric from Manchester told James: "I was a Labour Party member. I left about two or three years ago.

"I voted for Jeremy Corbyn twice and I suppose at that point, sort of in the spirit of your new book, I had to face up to the fact I was wrong.

"I think for such a long time, for decades...the hard left have been essentially in an echo chamber where they've had fringe meetings and things like that where it's just the same small group of people who turn up.

"It's the sort of place where if a conspiracy theory starts, in this case the 'Jewish conspiracy', it just doesn't get challenged."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the findings of the EHRC report have brought "a day of shame" to the Labour Party.

Sir Keir also said: "Those that deny there's a problem are part of the problem."