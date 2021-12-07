James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: LBC

The award-winning LBC Presenter will be at the Leicester Square Theatre on Monday 21st February 2021 for Full Disclosure Live.

James’s guest is Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer. James and Keir will discuss life at the heart of the Opposition Cabinet in this unique opportunity to hear from the politician vying to be the next Prime Minister.

Full Disclosure with James O’Brien is LBC’s chart-topping podcast in which he sits down with a major name in the world of politics, showbiz or culture who rarely gives interviews.

All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

*All tickets are sold subject to these promoter’s terms and conditions available here, which you will be deemed to have accepted once you complete your purchase. Please read them carefully prior to purchase and contact the promoter with any queries you may have prior to purchase.