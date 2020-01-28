James O'Brien has a good-natured row over Huawei with a Brexiter

James O'Brien jokingly replied: "Your heroes can't even get Big Ben to bong."

The caller, a Brexiter, told James O'Brien: "I think we've missed an opportunity, James, that there seems to be very limited talk about us developing our own 5G infrastructure and exploiting that."

James asked him: "Name the British technology company, at the moment, that you think might stand some sort of chance of creating internationally unprecedented technological innovation."

The caller responded with British Telecom, despite later admitting that it's "really rubbish".

James said that this, for him, was a Brexit mentality.

The caller said: "It would it would require a huge investment. But I do feel that if we if we are going to project ourselves on this global stage..."

James intervened with a "spoiler alert". He said we're not going to "be going out there, rewriting international trade".

James continued to jest and said: "You're on the radio here saying that BT, who can't provide you with a reliable internet link, could somehow challenge Huawei when it comes to providing 5G for the entire world."

The caller again said it would need big investment.

James, jokingly, replied: "Your heroes can't even get Big Ben to bong."