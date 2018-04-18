Government Insider Reveals How Theresa May Got Into The Windrush Mess

18 April 2018, 12:02

Polly Mackenzie was the advisor to Nick Clegg during the coalition government. She told James O'Brien what went on behind the scenes to lead to the Windrush scandal.

The government has apologised after admitting that some people, who came over from the Caribbean as citizens in the 1960s, have been deported in error.

And Ms Mackenzie revealed the issue came started when Theresa May was tasked with reducing immigration to the tens of thousands, but had no control over migration from the EU.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

She said: "She had to be relentless in coming up with endless policy initiatives to tackle non-EEA migrants, or undocumented migrants - or illegal migrants as she saw it.

"They set up a task force on migrant access to public services. They had this absolutely clear view that life was dead cushty for anyone who was an illegal immigrant, because you could just swan about, claiming benefits and living off the state."

James summed it up: "What you're describing is the Home Office operating in an alternative reality, written for them by the Daily Mail and Ukip."

Watch Polly's full, fascinating account of the coalition's approach to immigration at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz couldn't get a word in edgeways.

Maajid's Exhausting Battle With Caller Who Wouldn't Let Him Get A Word In

3 days ago

Catherine West criticises lack of vote ahead of Syrian airstrikes

Labour MP "Cross" She Couldn't Debate Syrian Airstrike In Parliament

4 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Son Of Windrush Immigrants Delivers A Deeply Moving Speech On Racism In Britain

8 hours ago